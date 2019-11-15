Video released of car chase which led to trooper’s firing

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have released video of a car chase involving a state trooper who later got fired for shooting his gun during the pursuit.
Trooper JW Ward was fired last week after Highway Patrol officials say his actions weren’t in line with the department’s pursuit policy.
According to investigators, the chase started in Beaufort County when a car ran a traffic signal. A report states that the car did not stop when Ward attempted to pull the car over.
The Highway patrol says at some point during the chase Ward fired his gun.
The chase ended in Colleton County.
