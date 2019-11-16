Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office featured on cable television series

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Cable TV’s most watched series is coming to the Lowcountry.
For the first time, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will be featured on the show Live PD on Nov. 15, Friday at 9 p.m. on A&E.
The contract was signed more than eight months ago.
It outlines what the film crew can and cannot do while tagging along with the deputies.
The filming is on a delay of 10 to 25 minutes.
A representative of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will be allowed to be in the control room on location to help make sure there are no safety concerns - say for example an undercover officer or a police informant isn’t shown.
The film crew that’s working with the officers will have extensive experience working with police, and they will be certified in the safety procedures.
The officers will also have the right to stop filming at any time.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.