Charleston Animal Society hosts run and walk to raise money for medical fund

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 1,000 people were expected to attend the Paws in the Park Walk and Fun Run at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.
The event is a fundraiser for the Charleston Animal Society. The money raised goes towards the animal society’s medical fund known as Toby’s Fund.
Organizers say about $400 can help save one animal. They say everyone who is walking or running is taking a step to honor a dog, cat or other animal in medical need.
The Charleston Animal Society says every year, the medical fund saves thousands of animals who might die from their illness or face euthanasia.
The event was a rain or shine and even dogs showed up in rain jackets and sweaters.
Dog owner, Brittany Rasmussen participated with her pets.
“If it helps get dogs homes because it’s cold and wet outside they need a nice warm home like mine have and be spoiled, I’ll do anything to help them out," Rasmussen.
The run and walk was followed by a festival with bands, food and drinks and pet vendors.
Dog owner, Paul Gorsky walked as part of team with his job.
“He’s a rescue and all my dogs have been rescue and stuff, everyone deserves a home,” Gorsky said.
Participants could choose between a 5K or a quarter mile walk.
