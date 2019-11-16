‘Cops on the Coop’ fundraiser raises more than $50K for Special Olympics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement officers from a dozen agencies teamed up Friday to raise money for South Carolina’s Special Olympics.
The total raised at the event was nearly $57,000, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.
Funds raised will provide sports training and competition opportunities for the more than 29,000 Special Olympics athletes in South Carolina.
The officers were stationed at nine Lowcountry Chick-fil-A locations and invited customers to donate cash. For a $20 contribution to Special Olympics, donors received a Law Enforcement Torch Run T-Shirt and a coupon to use at Chick-Fil-A.
Fundraisers like Cops on the Coop allow athletes to participate in the games free of charge.
