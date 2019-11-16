One dead in auto pedestrian accident in Georgetown County

November 15, 2019 at 11:53 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 11:54 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead following an auto pedestrian accident in Georgetown County Friday night.

Highway Patrol says it happened around 8:50 p.m. on Highway 17 near Highway 707.

According to authorities, a 2018 Dodge pickup truck was traveling north on Highway 17 when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was illegally crossing the road.

The pedestrian was killed as a result of the crash.

No charges are expected to be filed in the case.

