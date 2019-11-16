One dead in auto pedestrian accident in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead following an auto pedestrian accident in Georgetown County Friday night.
Highway Patrol says it happened around 8:50 p.m. on Highway 17 near Highway 707.
According to authorities, a 2018 Dodge pickup truck was traveling north on Highway 17 when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was illegally crossing the road.
The pedestrian was killed as a result of the crash.
No charges are expected to be filed in the case.
