Police announce downtown street closures because of flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’re traveling through downtown Charleston Saturday morning, you’ll need to watch for road closures.
Police say flooding prompted the closings of the following roads:
- Concord & Charlotte
- Fishburne & Hagood
- Broad & Lockwood
- Washington & Society
- Washington & Hasell
Live 5 Meteorologist Danielle Prinz says rain chances will increase Saturday morning and by afternoon most areas should be soaking wet.
A coastal flood advisory will be in effect until 1 pm.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.