Coastal flood advisory in effect until 1 p.m.

Police announce downtown street closures because of flooding
Charleston Police said several streets downtown were closed Saturday morning because of flooding. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | November 16, 2019 at 11:22 AM EST - Updated November 16 at 12:21 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’re traveling through downtown Charleston Saturday morning, you’ll need to watch for road closures.

Police say flooding prompted the closings of the following roads:

  • Concord & Charlotte
  • Fishburne & Hagood
  • Broad & Lockwood
  • Washington & Society
  • Washington & Hasell

Live 5 Meteorologist Danielle Prinz says rain chances will increase Saturday morning and by afternoon most areas should be soaking wet.

A coastal flood advisory will be in effect until 1 pm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

