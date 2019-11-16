Police investigate fatal overnight shooting at apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for a gunman after a man was found dead in a parking lot early Saturday morning.
Police responded to the Ashley Oaks Apartments on Ashley Hall Road after 911 dispatchers received the first call at 1:31 a.m., according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.
The gunman ran away from the scene, Francis said.
The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the on-duty police central detective or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-743-7200.
