Police name suspect arrested in overnight shooting at Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the suspect arrested in the Saturday morning fatal shooting in West Ashley.
Algernard Young, 39, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
David Alston, 40, died from an apparent gunshot wound around 1:30 a.m. at 78 Ashley Hall Plantation Road, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth J. Dobbins. The calls to police came in around the same time.
“I’m shocked and I’m scared," complex resident Dione Dixon said. “I have been living here for a while, and this isn’t the first time this has happened that someone was shot and killed here. So now, it’s the second or third time I know of. This is awful.”
In July 2018, two teens were killed in a shooting at this same complex. Police and emergency crews found the bodies of a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old near the basketball court.
And for one resident, it’s become too much. She’s now thinking about moving out.
“It’s time for me to go," Dixon said. "I have a 16-year-old son. He can’t be exposed to this kind of stuff.”
“Just scary," complex resident Rochelle Holland said. “I read the news bulletin, and had other friends that texted me from other areas asking, ‘Are you alright?’”
Police say they believe the murder is domestic related.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the on-duty police central detective or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-743-7200.
