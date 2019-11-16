SLED investigating fatal double shooting at convenience store

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two store employees at a Denmark convenience store were killed in an apparent armed robbery.
Coroner Billy Duncan says the two employees were shot to death at the Po Boys on Heritage Highway Thursday night at around 10:40 p.m.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the case. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
But the sound of gunfire is not new to people in the community, many of them said to us.
Joseph Broxton says he was asleep when he heard three gunshots. He saw police lights across the street and wanted to find out what was going on.
"So I put on my clothes and ran across the street and the police had it barricaded off," Broxton said. "She said the store was closed and there had been a robbery."
Ella Breland makes sure her door is locked at 11 p.m. When she checked Thursday night, the police lights caught her eye.
“I knew something had happened, but what happened, I didn’t know,” Breland said. “But then when I saw the yellow rope that was attached to the store that went around their gas tanks, then I knew something drastic had happened.”
Breland says she's lived in the area for 19 years and says this is not the first time there's been an incident at the store.
"I remember they were robbed maybe once or twice, but no incident like this," Breland said.
