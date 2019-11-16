TODAY: Storm System Could Bring 1-2″ of Rain with Wind Chill in 30s

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re continuing to track a slow-moving storm offshore. Rain chances increase later this morning and by afternoon most areas should be soaking wet. A coastal flood advisory will be in effect until 1 pm. Tides peak around 10 am and will be higher than yesterday’s. Moderate flooding is possible along low-lying roadways, especially if heavy rian falls just after 10 am.. Temperatures will remain steady, near 50 degrees. Winds could gust up to 35 mph and this will make temps feel like it’s in the 30s! Dress warm and bring the rain gear if you have to head out.