TODAY: Storm System Could Bring 1-2″ of Rain with Wind Chill in 30s

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re continuing to track a slow-moving storm offshore. Rain chances increase later this morning and by afternoon most areas should be soaking wet. A coastal flood advisory will be in effect until 1 pm. Tides peak around 10 am and will be higher than yesterday’s. Moderate flooding is possible along low-lying roadways, especially if heavy rian falls just after 10 am.. Temperatures will remain steady, near 50 degrees. Winds could gust up to 35 mph and this will make temps feel like it’s in the 30s! Dress warm and bring the rain gear if you have to head out.
1 - 2″ of rain is expected and because this system is slow-moving some flooding is possible. Some areas south of I-26 will begin drying out around dinner time. Most areas will be dry by 10 pm tonight. Overnight lows will drop off to near 40 degrees under cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be much drier and temps will climb to the upper 50s! A warming trend kicks off next week. Expect as warmer and mainly dry work wee with plenty of sunshine.
TODAY: Widespread rain, windy & cold; HIGH: 50.
TOMORROW: Peaks of sun & dry; HIGH: 57.
MONDAY: Sun & clouds; HIGH: 62.
TUESDAY: Slightly warmer & sunny; HIGH:63.
WEDNESDAY: Gorgeous fall day; HIGH: 65.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
