10-year-old boy shot, killed in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday in Lancaster County.
According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to a mobile home park on Coastal Way off Memorial Park Road just before 4 p.m. after multiple people reported someone had been shot.
There, they found the boy on the ground between two mobile homes being attended to by bystanders. He was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina-Lancaster Medical Center, where he died a short time later.
The Lancaster County coroner responded to the hospital, and an autopsy is scheduled.
No arrests have been made, but detectives don’t believe this was a random act, according to a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office press release. Detectives say they don’t know whether the boy was the intended victim of the gunshots.
Officials say the boy, whose identity hasn’t been released, lived nearby.
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.
