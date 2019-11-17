Affidavit: Suspect stalked, threatened victim prior to Charleston apartment shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Court documents say Algernard Young, the suspect in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Saturday morning, stalked the victim and his girlfriend prior to the incident.
Young has been charged with murder, stalking, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and violation of protection order in the shooting death of David Alston.
Police officers responded to the Ashley Oaks Apartments just before 2 a.m. and reported seeing Alston dead at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds. Authorities spoke to the victim’s girlfriend and she told them Young called her several times in the days leading up to the murder, including moments before it occurred, threatening to kill Alston.
Alston’s girlfriend Gladys Singleton and Young were married for two years, according to court documents. Singleton had recently finalized what the affidavit calls a contentious divorce which led to the issuing of a protection order by the Charleston County Family Court.
Despite the order, the affidavit says Young made contact with Singleton several times and even parked his car in a parking space across from her apartment roughly 20 minutes before the murder occurred.
Young is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
