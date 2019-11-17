Chattanooga scores 22 4th-quarter points, beats The Citadel

Chattanooga trailed 26-12 after The Citadel rattled off 24 straight points. But in the fourth, Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks had scoring runs of 11 and 45 yards to get Chattanooga within 33-27 with 7:21 left. The Citadel punted on its next two possessions and Tiano capped an eight-play, 73-yard game-winning drive with a 12-yard run.