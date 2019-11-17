Colorado mom sentenced to life for killing newborn, tossing body into neighbor’s yard

“Of all the many emotions of the magical first moments of a baby’s life, of all the many tender moments a mother shared in that first embrace with a completely helpless and fragile life, smothering a newborn, and pitching its body over a fence in the cold of January is impossible to understand,” said District Attorney George Brauchler in a release. “Who are we as a people that someone among us has such disregard for the most innocent of lives -- a life they helped create? Disgusting.”