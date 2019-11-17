Defense dominates in Bucs’ road win over Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern turned in a dominant defensive effort in support of a career rushing day from Kendrick Bell as the Buccaneers topped host Presbyterian College on Saturday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium, 27-7.
The Buccaneers (5-6, 3-2 Big South) forced four turnovers, posted seven sacks, and recorded 11.0 tackles for loss on Saturday afternoon. Justin McIntire recorded an interception and a fumble recovery to highlight the Bucs' defensive efforts, while Anton Williams and Shaundre Mims had two sacks apiece in the CSU win.
Kendrick Bell turned in a career day as the sophomore running back made the most of his first start in the 2019 season. Bell posted 20 carries for 123 yards to set up a pair of CSU scores, while Jack Chambers (11-of-20, 92 yards, 1 TD) and Darius Douglas (3-of-4, 36 yards, 1 TD) both had touchdown passes.
Tyler Huff and Brandon Thompson combined to throw for 255 yards on 20-of-38 passing to lead Presbyterian's offensive efforts. Keith Pearson was the favorite target for the duo with nine catches for 129 yards.
Colby Campbell posted 16 tackles to pace PC's defensive efforts. The junior linebacker added an interception and 0.5 tackles for loss in the losing effort.
Redshirt sophomore placekicker Alex Usry established a new CSU single season record with 17 field goals as the McDonough, Ga. native connected from 51 and 42 to surpass John Paglia's mark of 16 set back in 2009.
Key Drive
Following CSU's first touchdown of the game with 8:33 remaining in the first half, Alex Usry lined up for the kickoff. His pooch kick was muffed. by the PC return man at the Blue Hose 28 with CSU's Zach Hayden recovering the ball to set up the Bucs with a short field.
Six plays later, with the Bucs facing 3rd-and-21, Darius Douglas rolled out to his left and heaved the ball toward the end zone. Kameron Brown utilized his 6-3 frame and went up and over the defender for the 28-yard score to put CSU ahead 14-0 with 5:27 remaining in the first half. The fumble and touchdown set the tone for the game as CSU's defense took over the rest of the way in the Bucs' win.
How They Scored
- A Kendrick Bell 42-yard run set up a seven-yard touchdown pass from Jack Chambers to Jaquan Williams on CSU's second possession of the game to put CSU ahead 7-0 with 8:33 remaining in the first quarter.
- Kameron Brown hauled in the 28-yard touchdown pass from Darius Douglas on 3rd-and-20 to put the Bucs ahead 14-0 with 5:27 remaining in the opening quarter. The Bucs took over the possession on a PC muffed kickoff return to set up the short drive.
- Justin McIntire's interception set up CSU's third touchdown drive as the Bucs took advantage of key first downs from Jack Chambers and Kameron Brown on their way to the third touchdown drive of the game. Jamari Dunbar capped the 12-play drive with a two-yard TD run to put CSU ahead 21-0 with 14:55 remaining in the second quarter.
- Alex Usry drilled a 51-yard field goal to highlight CSU's scoring efforts in the third quarter as the redshirt sophomore connected on his Big South-leading 16th field goal of the season with 3:15 remaining to put CSU ahead 24-0.
- Usry's 42-yard field goal with 9:04 remaining in the fourth quarter capped a seven-play, 42-yard drive and established a new CSU record for field goals made in a single season with his 17th conversion to put the Bucs ahead 27-0.
- PC put together a late scoring drive as the Blue Hose went 11 plays for 59 yards with Jaiden Turner's two-yard touchdown run to narrow the CSU lead down to 27-7 with 51 seconds left in the game.
- Inside the Numbers
- Charleston Southern wont the total yards battle on Saturday afternoon out-gaining Presbyterian 341-292.
- The Bucs posted 18 first downs to win the first downs battle, while also converting 4-of-13 attempts on third down.
- CSU topped 200 yards rushing thanks to Bell's efforts in the game as the Bucs averaged 5.3 yards per carry on 40 carries to pick up 213 yards.
- CSU was 14-of-24 through the air for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns on Saturday, but the Bucs also threw two interceptions.
- CSU posted 7.0 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss in the game and added two interceptions and two fumbles.
- Kyle Reighard averaged 42.8 yards per punt on Saturday afternoon, including a 50-yard punt in. the second quarter.
News & Notes
- Darius Douglas' two-yard pass to Cayden Jordan over the middle in the first quarter marked the 20th CSU player to post a reception for CSU in the 2019 season.
- CSU eclipsed 200 team rushing yards for just the second time this season as the Bucs' 219 yards is the second-most behind just the 271 yards gained back on October 19 at North Alabama.
- Presbyterian's 292 yards was the fourth-lowest gained by an opponent against the CSU defense this season, while their 80 rushing yards was also the fourth-lowest by an opposing offense.
- CSU posted seven sacks for the second consecutive game and raised their November total to 20.0 sacks in the month as the Bucs have posted big games against Gardner-Webb (6.0), Hampton (7.0), and now PC (7.0).
- The 11.0. tackles for loss was the third-most in a single game by the Bucs in the Denson era and gives CSU 26.0 tackles for loss over the last two games after posting 15.0 against Hampton.
- Shaundre Mims (2.0 sacks) raised his Big South-leading total to 9.0 sacks on the season with his pair of QB takedowns on Saturday.
- Anton Williams surpassed teammate Nick Salley for the tackle for loss lead in the Big South with one game to play as the junior defensive end's 2.5 TFL raised him to 16.0 on the year.
- Edward King led the Bucs with nine tackles in the contest to lead the team, while adding a tackle for loss and his first interception of the season.
- J.D. Sosebee's eight stops put him into fifth place in the CSU career annals with 285 career tackles, one behind Solomon Brown (286, 2015-18) for fourth place in CSU history.
- Alex Usry's 16th and 17th field goals of the season set a new CSU single season record and moved him into a three-way tie for fourth in the Big South single season records.
- Usry's 51-yard field goal in the third quarter was his third 50-plus yard conversion of the season, moving him behind only Liberty's John Lunsford (5, 2014) and Lunsford again (4, 2015).
Up Next
Charleston Southern returns home for Senior Day and Summerville Appreciation Day at Buccaneer Field on Saturday, November 23, as the Bucs welcome Campbell for the regular season finale. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+.