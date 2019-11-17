Gusty Winds with Cloudy Skies Today

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure to the west and yesterday’s storm to the east will keep winds gusting 20 - 30 mph today. Temperatures will feel cooler than what they actually are. Highs should top out in the mid/upper 50s, but the wind chill will stay in the lower 50s. Plenty of clouds will make it tough for temps to heat up. Some areas that see more sunshine later today could reach the upper 50s.
Overnight winds will begin to calm down and temperatures will drop to the mid 40s. Have the jackets once again tomorrow, but by the end of the work week you should not need them. A big warming trend kicks off mid week. High temps Thursday could climb into the low 70s and possibly into the mid 70s Friday! Most of the week will remain dry.
HIGH: Mostly cloudy and windy; HIGH: 59.
TOMORROW: Not as cool, more sunshine; HIGH: 62.
TUESDAY: Sun & clouds; HIGH: 63.
WEDNESDAY: Gorgeous; HIGH: 66.
THURSDAY: Seasonable & sunny; HIGH: 72
FRIDAY: Sunny & seasonable; HIGH: 74.
SATURDAY: Isolated shower; HIGH: 66.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
