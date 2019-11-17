Gusty Winds with Cloudy Skies Today

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure to the west and yesterday’s storm to the east will keep winds gusting 20 - 30 mph today. Temperatures will feel cooler than what they actually are. Highs should top out in the mid/upper 50s, but the wind chill will stay in the lower 50s. Plenty of clouds will make it tough for temps to heat up. Some areas that see more sunshine later today could reach the upper 50s.