9/11 Heroes Run set for Sunday afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A special event designed to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as military and first responders is set for Sunday.
The 8th annual 9/11 Heroes Run takes place at 2 p.m. at the Charleston Fire and Police Department on Daniel Island.
The event was originally scheduled to take place on Sept. 7, but it had to be rescheduled because of Hurricane Dorian.
The run is hosted by the Travis Manion Foundation, one of the nation’s largest veteran non-profit organizations. The race series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by an enemy sniper in Iraq in April 2007 as he selflessly pulled his wounded teammates to safety.
At its heart, the 9/11 Heroes Run is a tribute to a personal commitment to never forget the heroes of that day.
“During this time of unprecedented division in our country, I am inspired to see so many communities across the country and around the world put their differences aside to unite in honor of all those touched by the events of September 11th, 2001.” foundation President Ryan Manion said.
For more information, visit 911heroesrun.org/charleston.
