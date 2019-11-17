Lawrence Throws Career-High Four Touchdown Passes in 52-3 Win Over Wake Forest

The Tigers (11-0, 8-0 ACC) scored on a pass from Lawrence to Higgins just over four minutes in, then closed out the half with back-to-back scores from Lawrence to Higgins in just 30 seconds of game clock. The half’s final touchdown was set up by an A.J. Terrell interception and gave the Tigers the overwhelming 31-3 halftime lead. Clemson added to its lead in the second half on touchdown receptions from Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson, Jr., and a rushing touchdown by Lyn-J Dixon.