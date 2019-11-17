Shuler sets career high in Buccaneer loss Saturday night

DAYTON, Ohio – Sophomore point guard Dontrell Shuler led all scorers with a career-high 24 points Saturday night and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. nearly added a double-double, but the Charleston Southern men's basketball team fell to Dayton 90-61 from UD Arena.
Shuler got the night started with 15 points in the first half then added nine over the final 20 setting a new personal-best in the loss.
CSU (1-3) shot a season-best .438 from deep, but Dayton (2-0) used size to their advantage shooting .607 and scoring over half their points in the paint.
CSU was able to overcome and early onslaught from the Flyers falling behind 14-2, but used a 14-4 run themselves to bring it back to a two-point margin at the second media timeout of the ballgame. CSU would enter the locker room down 46-33 but couldn't pull back within nine from there.
How It Happened
Dayton stormed out to a 14-0 lead taking advantage of missed CSU shots while getting a few transition buckets on the other end.
Charleston Southern would fight back with their own run, doing so 14-4 in a four-and-a-half minute span between the first two timeouts.
Dontrell Shuler and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. were key to the Bucs weathering the early storm scoring 13 of the Bucs' first 14 points.
Dayton stretched the lead back to 13 at the break, 46-33 as Shuler had 15 in the opening 20 minutes.
Shuler scored five of the Bucs' first seven second-half points to push him to 20 and keep the Bucs hanging tough
Dayton extended the lead to as much as 29 in the second half as they started to pull away down the stretch.
Shuler hit a floater in the lane for his 24th point of the night, securing a new career-high and doing so on a big stage.
News and Notes
CSU's 14-4 run over a 4-minute span was the largest since the opener when CSU had a 16-2 margin to open the second half over CIU.
Dontrell Shuler's 15 first-half points were the most by a Buccaneer in any half this season
The Bucs' .438 shooting percentage from three-point range was the best on the season
Shuler added his second 20-point effort of the season while Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 13 points and seven boards for a near double-double.
CSU also had 11 offensive rebounds on the night, the third time grabbing 10-plus on the offensive glass.
Up Next
The Bucs have a quick turnaround as they head to No. 3 Michigan State Monday night for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff on the Big Ten Network. Monday’s matchup will be just the third in the state of Michigan for the Bucs in program history.