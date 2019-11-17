Stingrays Stay Hot, Roll Past Admirals 6-2

The Stingrays also had six skaters with multi-point efforts, including four who had a goal and an assist in Max Novak, Mark Cooper, Mitch Vanderlaan and Captain Andrew Cherniwchan. Forwards Jonathan Charbonneau and Dan DeSalvo each had a pair of assists in the victory. Goaltender Logan Thompson got the start in net for the second consecutive night for the Rays and picked up his fifth win of the season with 29 saves.