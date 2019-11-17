13-year-old girl killed in shooting at Atwood, Seminole streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers with Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that killed a teenage girl Friday night.
Police say a 13-year-old girl was shot and killed by her 16-year-old boyfriend at Seminole and Atwood streets.
They say the suspect went to the Central Precinct to report the shooting and was taken into custody.
The 16-year-old has been charged with murder.
The mood in the neighborhood was somber and surreal on Saturday. The girl’s mother says she looked for her daughter just moments before she noticed police lights on her street and police in her driveway.
“I looked out and saw my daughter laying down," said April Jones, the mother of the victim. "I didn’t know if she was unconscious. I didn’t know if she was breathing. I didn’t know if she was alive.”
Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing.
