Deputies investigating after person found dead near N. Charleston pathway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they’re investigating after a person was found dead with a gunshot wound near a pathway in North Charleston early Monday morning.
Deputies initially responded to the scene at the corner of Kimbell Road at Midland Park Road between Hwy 78 and Hwy 26 near Trident Technical College around 4:02 a.m.
According to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Roger Antonio, the person was found near the pathway off of Kimbell Road.
Deputies were looking through the area with flashlights and interviewing two men nearby. Crime scene tape is up and a forensic services SUV has also arrived at the scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.