Live 5 Investigates: Charleston mayoral race attracted $175k in developer-related money

In response to our questions about developer-related donations, Seekings said, “Let me just say this: the biggest contributor to the Seekings campaign is me… I think it’s good to set the record straight on this because there’s been things said that I’m 100% with developers. My job is to represent people in disputes that they have with- guess who? Developers! So the whole idea that somehow I’ve become someone out there in the pocket of or working on behalf of developers is quite frankly ridiculous.”