Couple says vandals are terrorizing them with pellet guns

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville couple says their home is being used as a shooting gallery by people who are using pellet guns to cause fear and a lot of damage.
The home is located on Coldstream Court in the Pine Forest subdivision. Tiffiny Anderson says it started on Oct. 8.
She smelled something bad in the pond in her backyard and went outside to check it out.
Suddenly she heard what sounded like shots. One of them grazed her head. Cameras recorded the sound of the shots.
“It was just like bing, bing, bing, bing, bing, bing," she said. "And I shone my flashlight up and saw a blue truck speeding off. It’s like they saw me and they just started to speed away.”
Tiffiny called her husband at work and also called Summerville Police.
The next day she saw the damage, pellet holes in the front the vinyl siding. There also were pellet holes in windows and the sliding glass door.
She also found some of the pellets.
Tiffiny believes the shots were fired from West Butternut Road into the backyard. The couple says since the first shooting, they’ve been targeted six more times.
“This thing has just taken on a life if its own,” Michael Anderson said.
“The thing of it is I’ve kind of been immune to it because it’s happening so much,” Tiffiny added.
The couple is concerned they or someone else will be seriously injured or killed.
“If you’re shooting BB’s it can go through the eye, it can kill the person. They just don’t realize what they’re doing,” he said.
The Andersons say it’s possible kids could be behind the shootings.
They came forward hopIng someone who has information will go to the police.
“People will talk, they talk when they do stuff. If you know anything contact Live 5 News, contact the sheriff’s department, Summerville, anything,” Michael said.
“I just want it to stop,” Tiffiny said.
At least one other homeowner in Pine Forest filed a report with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.