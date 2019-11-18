Deputies announce traffic safety, sobriety checkpoints in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has announced deputies will be conducting sobriety and driver’s license checkpoints on Tuesday.
The checkpoints will be in the area of Tupperway Drive in Summerville and Stratton Drive in North Charleston during the evening hours.
“The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is conducting these checkpoints in response to increased traffic complaints regarding speeding, reckless operation, and previous complaints,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Rick Carson said.
Drivers who encounter the checkpoint will be checked for a valid driver’s license, sobriety, seatbelt use, proper child restraints and any other violations which may be visible.
Drivers should use caution in the area of the checkpoints and be on alert for stopped traffic.
