FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Flooding closes several Charleston streets
Flooding has closed several downtown streets Monday. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | November 18, 2019 at 12:18 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 1:14 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say several downtown streets have been closed Monday morning because of flooding in the area.

Police have placed barricades at the split-off between Highway 61 and Highway 17 because of coastal flooding, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The following roads were closed as of noon:

  • Broad Street from Chisolm Street to Lockwood Boulevard
  • Lockwood Boulevard from Broad Street to Wentworth Street
  • Washington Street at Society Street
  • Hasell Street
  • Laurens Street

Police warn drivers to not drive around barricades for their own safety.

