FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Flooding closes several Charleston streets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say several downtown streets have been closed Monday morning because of flooding in the area.
Police have placed barricades at the split-off between Highway 61 and Highway 17 because of coastal flooding, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.
The following roads were closed as of noon:
- Broad Street from Chisolm Street to Lockwood Boulevard
- Lockwood Boulevard from Broad Street to Wentworth Street
- Washington Street at Society Street
- Hasell Street
- Laurens Street
Police warn drivers to not drive around barricades for their own safety.
