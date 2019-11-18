Group to consider status of law enforcement officers’ certifications

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pair of Lowcountry law enforcement officers facing criminal charges are likely to learn Monday whether their certifications will be suspended.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Training Council will make a decision about certifications for Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland and Charleston Police officer Kevin Schlieben.
Strickland faces a charge of second-degree domestic violence. Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division arrested him on Nov. 9 after they say he punched a woman in the face and took away her cell phone. Strickland placed himself on leave following the arrest.
Meanwhile, Schlieben was also placed on leave and arrested after bodycam video shows he hit a handcuffed suspect. Schlieben is charged with of third-degree assault and battery.
The group is also expected to decide whether to permanently revoke the certification of a former Goose Creek officer who accused of lying to a judge while under oath about a traffic stop. That officer did not face criminal charges.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
