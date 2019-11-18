Group offering free rides to polls Tuesday for Charleston Co. runoff election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some who live within the city limits of Charleston will be headed back to the polls on Tuesday in a runoff election.
The mayor’s race between John Tecklenburg and Mike Seekings still has to be decided, as does a city council seat.
Anyone who needs a ride can get one from the South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation. voters can call 843-225-0822 if they need a ride. People will be transported regardless of race or party affiliation.
The transportation will begin at 7:30 a.m. and stop at 5 p.m.
Anyone who thinks they have seen poll irregularities can call 843-822-7373.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.