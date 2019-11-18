LIVE UPDATES: CCSD board voting on proposed changes that could close or merge schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District board could make some broad-sweeping changes official during its Monday meeting that would affect more than two dozen schools.
The proposed changes, which have already passed one vote, could close some schools and merge others. Those changes are listed below. If a change is approved on Monday, it will become official. The meeting is set to start at 4:30 p.m.
- Transition Mary Ford Elementary into an early education center and rezone all of those students Chicora Elementary: No Action Taken Yet
- Combine Lambs, Hunley Park and Goodwin elementary schools on to one campus at Lambs and create a universal 4K and 5K preschool and family engagement center at either Hunley Park or Goodwin: No Action Taken Yet
- Remove fifth-graders from Haut Gap Middle School and make it for sixth to eighth graders only: No Action Taken Yet
- Categorize 15 of the district’s lowest-performing schools as “acceleration schools:" No Action Taken Yet
- Close Minnie Hughes Elementary School and rezone all those students to E. B. Ellington: No Action Taken Yet
- Create an advanced academic program at West Ashley High School: No Action Taken Yet
- Consolidate two district 10 middle schools, so sixth graders would attend West Ashley Middle School and seventh and eighth graders would attend C.E. Williams Middle School: No Action Taken Yet
- Study the feasibility of creating one Montessori Middle School to house seventh and eighth-grade students from Murray LaSaine, James Simons, Hursey, and Montessori Community schools for 2020-2021: No Action Yet Taken
- Build a new Ladson elementary school at Ingleside and convert the current Ladson Elementary into a universal 4K and 5K preschool and family engagement center: No Action Taken Yet
- Create a new Johns Island elementary school, location to be decided: No Action Taken Yet
Three proposed changes, which have already passed one vote, will not be discussed in Monday’s meeting. Instead, changes regarding several schools’ academic magnet status as well as changes to Buist Academy and Memminger Elementary are scheduled to be voted on during the board’s Dec. 16 meeting.
Each of the following only needs one more vote before becoming official.
- Eliminate the partial magnet status of James B. Edwards Elementary, Zucker Middle School, and Mitchell Elementary; Make Haut Gap the advanced studies constituent magnet open to all eligible District 9 and Camp Road Middle students; Let Sullivan’s Island Elementary keep its partial magnet status: Still needs second vote to become official
- Change Buist Academy to a school for only third to eighth graders and revise the eligibility and selection process: Still needs second vote to become official
- Create a K-2 advanced academic program at Memminger: Still needs second vote to become official
Last week, lawmakers asked the district again to hold off on voting on any of the proposed changes because of concerns and confusion about them. More than 20 state lawmakers signed a letter asking the district to slow down. Their meeting with the school board is now scheduled for Dec. 13.
The school board’s next meeting is on Monday, Dec. 16.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.