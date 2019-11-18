Martin Lawrence brings comedy tour to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Comedy legend Martin Lawrence will stop in Columbia on his nationwide tour in 2020.
The LIT AF Tour will come to Colonial Life Arena on Friday, Feb. 14.
Joining Lawrence on the stage in Columbia will be comedians DeRay Davis, Bruce Bruce and Michael Blackson.
“Being on the road with this group of funny AF comedians is a blast,” says Lawrence. “Bringing the tour back out on the road is always exciting, no two shows are the same and we all bring something different to the party."
Signup for the presale by clicking or tapping here. Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 22 at noon on ticketmaster.com and in person at the arena’s box office.
