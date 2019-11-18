5-month closure of Old Hwy 52 bridge begins in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bridge closure in the Moncks Corner area which has already been delayed once is scheduled to start Monday.
Old Highway 52 from Lewis Plantation Road to Exeter Plantation Road will be closed until April 15, 2020 for a bridge replacement over Mulberry Creek.
Berkeley County officials are advising drivers to use Gaillard Road and Highway 52 as a detour.
The bridge runs over North Mulberry Creek and is structurally deficient so the South Carolina Department of Transportation has decided the bridge needs to be replaced.
State transportation officials say the bridge qualifies for federal bridge replacement funding.
