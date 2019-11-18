5-month closure of Old Hwy 52 bridge begins in Moncks Corner

TRAFFIC ALERT:



Old Hwy 52 expected to close sometime TODAY, from Lewis Plantation Rd to Exeter Plantation Rd in Moncks Corner. The road will close 5 MONTHS (thru April 15) for bridge replacement over Mulberry Creek. DETOUR onto Gaillard Rd. & Hwy. 52. #BerkeleyCountySC #chsnews pic.twitter.com/RvIAJMusn9