Parents, community members meet ahead of CCSD board vote on Minnie Hughes closure

EDISTO ISLAND S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly five dozen people showed up at Edisto Presbyterian church to discuss local potential impacts of the closure of Minnie Hughes Elementary and strategize on confronting the Charleston County School District board to keep the school open.
This week, the CCSD board could vote to keep, or close, Minnie Hughes Elementary School.
Parent Yasmin McCanick said closing the elementary school would be a disservice to its students.
“I love the school, I love her teachers. I love the sense of home that the school gives my student,” McCanick said. “And I think it makes absolutely no sense to bus her out 10, 15 miles.”
Should the school close, students from Minnie Hughes would be rerouted to E.B. Ellington as early as next school year.
From transportation to class size, the changes could stress students in rural communities.
“When you bus children out of a home community, out of this world area schools and putting them in other places, because the student to teacher ratio is so much more, the kids, they get lost in the number,” McCanick said.
But the closure would have to pass Monday’s board meeting before becoming official.
That’s why CCSD district 23 school board member, Rev. Charles Glover Sr., said community members hope to make their voices heard during, and even beyond, Monday’s meeting.
“Should the board vote against us, then the next step is to get some legal advice and move forward,” Glover said.
