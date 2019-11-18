Timeline: CCSD’s actions that have lead to potential changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Monday, the Charleston County School Board will make a decision on changes that could affect as many as 30 schools. Some of those changes include classes size and transportation as well as closing and combining some campuses.
Many parents in the district say these votes are going through too quickly. So we put together a timeline of CCSD’s actions which have lead to this point.
September 2018: Shared Futures Project started. The goal was for those participating to reimagine what CCSD will look like in 2035.
February 2019: CCSD approved an action plan to restructure the entire district – also known as Mission Critical.
April 2019: Mission Critical meetings started. Those involved in the meetings looked at schools in West Ashley, North Charleston and downtown Charleston as well as magnet, partial magnet and choice schools.
June 2019: Recommendations from the Mission Critical teams presented to the school board.
September 2019: Proposed changes introduced.
October 2019: Listening sessions with community members started about the proposed changes.
November 2019: (just last week): First vote on those changes took place.
Despite hundreds of parents and more than 20 members of the South Carolina legislature asking the board to hold off on voting, the board is expected to vote on 12 different topics during the meeting Monday night.
