Warmer, sunnier weather ahead this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A quick moving storm system will bring a brief round of showers this morning to the Lowcountry. Dry weather should take over by this afternoon as clouds gradually give way to peeks of sunshine. High temperatures today will only climb into the upper 50s. This is about 10° below average for this time of the year.
Starting Tuesday, sunnier weather will take over and temperatures will begin to warm up. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s Tuesday and should climb to 70° on Thursday with low to mid 70s by Friday.
Our next cold front will arrive either Saturday or Saturday night. As the front arrives, clouds will increase and rain should move through the area. It doesn’t appear that there will be a significant cool down behind this cold front. Highs will likely fall into the 60s on Sunday.
TODAY: AM Clouds and Scattered Showers. PM Peeks of Sun. High 59.
TUESDAY: A Few Morning Clouds. Mostly Sunny. High 65.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 67.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 73.
