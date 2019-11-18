1-year-old girl dies after being hit by truck in Laurens County, family says

LAURENS, S.C. (WYFF) - A 1-year-old died at a hospital Sunday night after she was hit by a truck on her way home from a park with her siblings, according to her family.
Trooper Joe Hovis says the child was hit about 6 p.m. on Bellview Church Road near Laurens.
The family identified the child as Ayvah Samuel. She died of blunt-force trauma to the head, the deputy coroner said.
Ayvah Samuel's sister, Aysia Samuel, told WYFF News 4's Dana Griffin that a group of seven people, including four children, were walking home from Laurens County Park when it happened.
Aysia Samuel said a man got out of the truck and asked if everyone was OK.
"'No sir, we’re not, you just killed a baby," Aysia Samuel said she told the man.
Hovis said Adrian Daniel Brown, 33, was driving a Dodge pickup when he hit three people.
A 20-year-old woman and 15-year-old were also hit and taken to the hospital, Hovis said.
“He hit my brother and my baby sister –ran over my baby sister and my brother flipped and knocked him out and we all flipped,” Aysia Samuel said. “We all flipped. I got a busted lip. My brother has a fractured arm and a messed up foot. My friend of mine, she has two messed up ankles. I have a busted lip. Thank God the other babies are ok, but I got up and I just saw smoke and I saw my sister laying there face down.”
Brown is charged with one count of leaving the scene with death, two counts of leaving the scene with injury, and driving under suspension.
Brown’s criminal history dates back to 2008 and includes charges of assault and battery, driving under suspension, grand larceny, shoplifting, drug possession, public drunk, DUI and breach of peace, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
