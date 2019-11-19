Andrews police chief resigns, mayor confirms

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The top cop in Andrews is leaving his post after a year on the job.
Police Chief Tyrone York gave two weeks notice in his resignation letter, according Andrews Mayor Frank McClary. McClary said York did not provide a specific reason for his decision, suggesting it was time to move on.
York replaced police chief Mark Whitfield in November 2018.
He joined the Andrews Police Department with 24 years of police experience and was one of four applicants interviewed for the job.
Capt. James Graham will serve as the interim chief, McClary said.
