City of Charleston voters head to polls for mayoral runoff election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Tuesday, voters in the city of Charleston will head to the polls to decide whether to re-elect Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg or make Mike Seekings the city’s third mayor in the past 45 years.
On Nov. 5, Tecklenburg brought in 48 percent (12,529) votes while Seekings brought in 34 percent (8,975). Because neither candidate reached the total of 50% plus one additional vote, a runoff was required.
In a press release the day after the election, Seekings said one thing he and the Mayor both agree on is that there should be an open conversation about “the issues.”
On Monday night, both Seekings and Tecklenburg appeared on Live 5 to have that conversation in a last-minute attempt to sway voters.
Officials say just under 1,000 absentee ballots were sent in for the runoff.
Polls for the runoff election Tuesday open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
In addition to the mayor’s race, a runoff is also being held for Charleston City Council District 3, with incumbent James Lewis, Jr. and Jason Sakran facing off for that seat.
