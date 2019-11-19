Coroner identifies man found fatally shot at N. Charleston field

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who was found fatally shot at a North Charleston field.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 46-year-old Jerome Chisolm of North Charleston died on Monday from a gunshot wound.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.