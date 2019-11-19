Cougars Reveal 2020 Baseball Schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- The College of Charleston baseball team will play 31 games at Patriots Point, and take the field against five teams that advanced to last season’s NCAA Division I Baseball Championships in 2020, announced head coach Chad Holbrook on Tuesday.
Charleston’s 2020 slate includes matchups with a pair of foes ranked in last season’s final National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll as well as first-time meetings with Evansville, Iona, Rider and West Virginia. Coach Holbrook and the Cougars will welcome Youngstown State, Xavier and Evansville to Patriots Point for non-conference weekend series and are also slated to host a two-and-one set with Iona and Maryland on opening weekend.
“We are excited about the 2020 baseball season,” Holbrook said. “Our schedule certainly presents its challenges. There will be a lot of new and young faces on our team. Our fans are in for a treat with this group which plays with great enthusiasm. I’m sure they will enjoy watching this team grow. We look forward to seeing everyone at Patriots Point this spring!”
The Cougars will open the campaign with an 11- game homestand that begins on February 14 with a Friday-Saturday set against Iona and a Sunday matinee against Maryland. Charleston’s non-conference slate also includes weekend series against Youngstown State (Feb. 21-23), Xavier (Feb. 28-Mar. 1) and Evansville (Mar. 6-8) at Partiots Point.
Coach Holbrook and the Cougars will welcome Charleston Southern (Feb. 18), Coastal Carolina (Feb. 26), VCU (Mar. 10), Rider (Mar. 17-18), Georgia Southern (Mar. 25) and The Citadel (Apr. 14) to Patriots Point in midweek action this season.
The Cougars’ non-conference schedule away from Patriots Point features several noteworthy matchups, including a weekend series at West Virginia on May 8-10 that is immediately preceded by a trip to Chapel Hill, N.C. on May 6 to take on North Carolina.
Midweek trips to Clemson (Mar. 4), The Citadel (Mar. 24), Charleston Southern (Apr. 7), Georgia Southern (Apr. 21), North Carolina (May 6) and Coastal Carolina (May 12) are also scheduled for the Cougars in addition to a weekend series at Furman on Mar. 13-15. The Cougars are slated to take on Clemson at Segra Park in Columbia, S.C. for the second straight season on Mar. 31.
Colonial Athletic Association play will begin on Mar. 20-22 with a home series against Northeastern. The Cougars’ CAA slate also includes home sets with James Madison (Apr. 3-5), William & Mary (Apr. 10-12) and Delaware (Apr. 24-26). Road trips to Hofstra (Mar. 27-29), Elon (Apr. 17-19), UNCW (May 1-3) and Towson (May 14-16) round out the Cougars’ conference schedule.
The 2020 CAA Baseball Championship will be held on May 20-24 in Wilmington, N.C. on the campus of UNCW.