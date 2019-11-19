Deputies looking for 2 in separate shoplifting cases

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are looking for two people in separate shoplifting cases and are hoping someone can identify them.
In one instance, a man walked into the Owens Liquor in the 13700 block of Ocean Highway Monday morning around 9:15 a.m. and then put a bottle of liquor in his jeans and walked out, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley.
Deputies say he left in a black or gray Honda Accord.
In another incident, a man went into the Dollar General in the 7100 block of Browns Ferry Road in Georgetown around 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 26.
The man, wearing a camouflage hat, black coat and blue jeans took two packs of smoked sausage.
Anyone with information about this incident or suspect should call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.