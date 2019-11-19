Jared Bednar Selected For ECHL Hall of Fame

“It’s a well-deserving honor for Jared to be elected into the ECHL Hall of Fame,” said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. “He’s a guy that has never forgotten where he started and he’s always been very proud and reflective of his time in the ECHL. I think he’ll be the first one to tell you that it has helped him become the coach and the person that he is today. Personally, and as an organization, we couldn’t be prouder of Jared and we look forward to celebrating with him in January.”