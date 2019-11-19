More and more sunshine over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A quick hitting disturbance will bring clouds this morning which will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures should finally climb above 60° today for the first time in a week. We’ll continue to see temperatures slowly climb over the next few days with many spots in the 70s by Friday. Sunny weather will dominate for the rest of the work week before a cold front nears this weekend. This front will move through late in the day Saturday bringing a round of showers and then cooler temperatures on Sunday. Highs will likely reach the low 70s Saturday before dropping into the low 60s on Sunday.