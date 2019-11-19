Myrtle Beach business uses 22 lb. chocolate Santa to help those in need

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’ve ever dreamed of owning more than 20 pounds of chocolate, well now here is your chance.
Kilwins Myrtle Beach is raffling off a 22-pound Santa all to help those in need in the Grand Strand.
People can buy raffle tickets at the store for $5 each. This is the third year that Kilwins Myrtle Beach has put on the raffle. Each year they pick a different charity to give 100% of the proceeds to, and this year they have chosen Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach.
“Helping Hand of Myrtle is a great organization. They are a short-term crisis intervention agency that provides assistance to individuals throughout Myrtle Beach and Horry County area,” said Kilwins owner Chris Feldman.
Helping Hand helps individuals and families with immediate, short-term needs such as food, rent and utilities in order to help them from falling into homelessness.
The Santa was made at the Kilwins Kitchen in Petoskey, Michigan. About 100 chocolate Santas are made in the factory.
The raffle will be drawn on the night of Dec. 6. Feldman said he hopes to raise a few thousand dollars for Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach.
