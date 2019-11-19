Piece of concrete shatters windshield, knocks driver unconscious in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say an 18-year-old driver was knocked unconscious by a football-sized piece of concrete that propelled through the vehicle’s windshield in Colleton County.
Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say three people from Florida were hurt in the Sunday afternoon incident that happened on I-95 near the 63 mile marker.
Just before 1 p.m. emergency operators received calls of a car that had been struck by debris in the roadway and crashed into a tree in the median.
According to CCFR officials, an 18-year-old female driver was struck in the head by a piece of concrete that smashed through the vehicle’s window.
The teenager suffered severe head trauma and was knocked unconscious.
“Her 15 year old sister who was seated next to her was also injured, but grabbed the steering wheel of the car which was still traveling at Interstate speeds and attempted to guide the vehicle to safety,” CCFR officials said.
A report states the car drove off of the left shoulder narrowly missing a creek, back to the road and then back into the median where it struck several trees.
Authorities said a passenger in the back seat received minor injuries.
“Many passing motorists and several truck drivers stopped to assist,” CCFR officials said."One motorist had a first aid kit which was used to control the driver’s heavy bleeding."
The driver was flown to the Trauma Center at MUSC in Charleston.
Emergency officials said the remaining two patients were transported to Colleton Medical Center.
“The 15 year old girl was later transferred by private ambulance to the Children’s Trauma Center at MUSC,” CCFR officials said."Traffic on southbound I-95 backed up seven miles until the accident could be cleared. The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash."
