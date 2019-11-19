SLED, Berkeley County deputies seize gambling machines from store in Huger

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some illegal video gambling machines are going to be destroyed after being seized from a bar in Berkeley County.
The machines were seized Saturday night at Weezie's store on United Drive in Huger.
Berkeley County investigators say the seizure was part of county-wide bar sweep.
State Law Enforcement Division agents seized 14 machines from Weezie’s. According to investigators, $5,000 worth of cash was seized from the machines.
Deputies say they also arrested Kenneth Grant who was at the business.
Deputies say they found cocaine, crack cocaine, ecstasy tabs and an illegal, fully loaded, semi-automatic handgun inside Grant's car along with a wad of cash.
One of the bar owner's cousins says he had no idea the machines were inside the place.
"Weezie's a good woman as a far as I know. I mean she runs her business the right way. But she don't bother nobody, but she's a real good woman," Thomas Denmark said.
According to state law, a conviction for having illegal gambling machines can carry a jail sentence of up to 30 days and a fine.
The sheriff’s office says they also issued five alcohol license violations during Saturday’s sweep.
