SLED closes inquiry into Emanuel AME church finances, finds no wrongdoing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has closed its investigation into the finances of Emanuel AME church and how donations were used following the 2015 massacre.
Investigators have found no wrongdoing and determined no further action is warranted in the case.
“Investigators found no evidence to substantiate the claim of criminal violations,” SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said. “SLED considers the inquiry closed.”
Authorities had opened a probe earlier this year amid accusations of misuse of donations that came into the church after the shooting.
In the months after the shooting, donations for the survivors and victims families poured in, totaling $3.4 million.
