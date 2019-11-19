Tropical Storm Sebastien forms in Atlantic; no threat to U.S.

Tropical Storm Sebastien formed Tuesday morning in the Atlantic. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | November 19, 2019 at 5:09 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 5:09 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 19th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed Tuesday morning.

Tropical Storm Sebastien is a broad area of low pressure located about 250 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is showing signs of better organization.

The tropical storm is expected to continue on a northward track.

“It will likely wander around the open Atlantic for the next three of four days and then weaken,” Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.

No land areas will be affected, he said.

Hurricane Season continues through Nov. 30.

