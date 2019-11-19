Tropical Storm Sebastien forms in Atlantic; no threat to U.S.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 19th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed Tuesday morning.
Tropical Storm Sebastien is a broad area of low pressure located about 250 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is showing signs of better organization.
The tropical storm is expected to continue on a northward track.
“It will likely wander around the open Atlantic for the next three of four days and then weaken,” Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.
No land areas will be affected, he said.
Hurricane Season continues through Nov. 30.
