2 underage teens charged in October shootout that injured teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a pair of teenagers have been identified as suspects in an October shootout and face attempted murder charges.
Deputies have not released the names of the 17-year-old and 14-year-old who they say were involved in the shooting.
The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 in the area of Sunnyvale Avenue near Beechnut Street, Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Deputies say two pedestrians, possibly teenagers, allegedly shot at the victim, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The driver then drove to a nearby home on Beechnut Street and got out of his vehicle with a handgun and shot toward one of the two pedestrians who had made his way to the home, Antonio said.
“At this point, during an exchange of gunfire, the driver was struck in the leg,” he said.
The two pedestrians had already run away from the scene when deputies arrived. Detectives canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses and evidence and found multiple spent shell casings, Antonio said.
At least one round struck a home in the 1900 block of Sunnyvale Avenue but no one in the home was injured, deputies say.
EMS took the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
