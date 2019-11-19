Usry, Montgomery earn Big South Football Weekly honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) - Charleston Southern’s Alex Usry and Tavian Montgomery were honored as the Big South’s Special Teams and Freshman of the Week as announced by conference office on Monday afternoon.
Usry earns Special Teams Player of the Week honors for the third time in the 2019 season after previously receiving recognition against both Kennesaw State and North Alabama. Montgomery becomes the second CSU freshman to receiving conference recognition, joining Cody Cline who earned the recognition two weeks ago against Gardner-Webb.
Usry had another record-setting day as the redshirt sophomore placekicker was perfect in all five of his attempts on Saturday afternoon in CSU's win over PC. Usry drilled field goals of 51 and 42 yards in the second half to help the Bucs pull away from the Blue Hose, while he was also a perfect 3-for-3 in extra points.
Usry's 51-yard field goal into the wind was his third 50-plus yard field goal of the season, moving him behind only Liberty's John Lunsford (5, 2014) and Lunsford again (4, 2015). His 17th field goal of the season, the 42-yard conversion in the fourth quarter, established a new CSU single season record surpassing John Paglia's mark of 16 set back in 2009.
He also handled CSU's kickoff duties with his short kickoff in the first quarter deflecting off a PC returner and recovered by the Bucs to set up the second CSU touchdown.
Tavian Montgomery posted a career-high seven tackles and added two pass breakups in CSU's 27-7 win over Presbyterian. The freshman cornerback made his second consecutive start and was active early with three tackles and a pass breakup in the first half. He added four more tackles and a pass breakup on the CSU side of the field midway in the fourth quarter to highlight his efforts on the day.
Charleston Southern's Full List of Big South Weekly Honors for the 2019 season is below:
Defensive
November 2 – Nick Salley, BUC
November 9 – Anton Williams, DE
Special Teams
October 12 – Alex Usry, PK
October 19 – Alex Usry, PK
November 2 – Ethan Ray, LS
November 16 – Alex Usry, PK
Freshman
November 2 – Cody Cline, S
November 16 – Tavian Montgomery, CB
The Buccaneers are back in action this weekend for Senior Day and Summerville Appreciation Day as CSU hosts Campbell on Saturday, November 23, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.