‘Wall of water’: Lawsuits detail deadly Navy collision

In dramatic detail, the lawsuit against Tokyo-based NYK Line lays out how survivors of the collision saw water rushing at them as they scrambled for the exits and, in some cases, had to swim for their lives. Seven U.S. sailors were killed in the collision that happened June 17, 2017, as the two ships were trying to merge into heavy traffic. An underwater gash sent water flooding into two sleeping compartments at a time when most of the nearly 300 sailors on board would have been sleeping.